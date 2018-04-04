Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Plays 17 minutes in return to action

Bembry had six points (2-5 FG, 1-1 3PT, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals in Tuesday's loss to Miami.

Bembry has now played in two straight games after missing extended time with an abdominal injury, and while his role has been limited, he's been a consistent contributor in multiple areas. It's probably too late in the season for Bembry to provide value, even in deep leagues, but the 23-year-old could have more opportunity in 2018-19, assuming he's able to stay healthy.