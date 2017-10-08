Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Plays 19 minutes in return to lineup

Bembry (triceps) finished Friday's preseason matchup against the Pistons with two points (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one steal and two turnovers across 19 minutes.

Bembry had yet to take part in the preseason while recovering from a right tricep strain, so Friday's game marked his debut. That being said, Bembry clearly showed some rust in his first action, missing all four of his shot attempts. He'll have another few tune-up contests prior to the regular-season opener to iron out his shooting woes, though Bembry is still buried fairly deep on the team's wing depth chart, so he likely won't receive significant minutes most nights during the upcoming season.