Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Plays 19 minutes in return to lineup
Bembry (triceps) finished Friday's preseason matchup against the Pistons with two points (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one steal and two turnovers across 19 minutes.
Bembry had yet to take part in the preseason while recovering from a right tricep strain, so Friday's game marked his debut. That being said, Bembry clearly showed some rust in his first action, missing all four of his shot attempts. He'll have another few tune-up contests prior to the regular-season opener to iron out his shooting woes, though Bembry is still buried fairly deep on the team's wing depth chart, so he likely won't receive significant minutes most nights during the upcoming season.
More News
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Expects to play Friday•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Out for preseason opener Sunday•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Recovery ahead of schedule•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Out four-to-six weeks with tricep strain•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Will start at shooting guard Wednesday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...