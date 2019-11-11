Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Plays 40 minutes off bench
Bembry played 40 minutes off the bench Sunday against Portland, but he finished with just six points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3PT) and three assists.
Bembry has been a steady presence off the bench early on, but Sunday was by far his highest minutes total of the season, topping his previous high of 28 minutes back on Oct. 31 against the Heat. Unfortunately for fantasy owners, Bembry was mostly ineffective, managing just six shot attempts despite the jump in workload.
