Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Probable against Spurs
Bembry (wrist) is probable to play Monday against the Spurs, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Bembry was available for Saturday's game but only played for one minute. He's appeared in just two games this season because he fractured his wrist in late October. If he's unable to play Monday, Nicolas Brussino or Malcolm Delaney could see a slight increase in playing time.
