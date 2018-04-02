Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Probable for Tuesday
Bembry (abdomen) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Heat, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Bembry made his return to the hardwood Sunday after what was a lengthy absence due to an abdominal strain and played 14 minutes off the bench. It looks like his appearance on the injury report for Tuesday's contest is just precautionary, however, as Bembry should be a full go in Miami.
