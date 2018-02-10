Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Probable Sunday vs. Detroit
Bembry (groin) is probable for Sunday's matchup against the Pistons, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Bembry has been sidelined over the past 24 games as a result of a left groin strain, though is likely to be available for Sunday's contest. Prior to his injury, he was posting 4.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 17.3 minutes per game. There's a chance he'll see more action this time around, however, as the team has bought out Marco Belinelli since Bembry has last seen the floor, opening up 23.3 minutes in the Atlanta backcourt.
