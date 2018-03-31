Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Probable Sunday
Bembry (abdomen) is probable for Sunday's contest against the Magic, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
It was just reported Friday that Bembry, who has missed the past 16 games, would be evaluated over the coming days to determine whether or not he would be able to play before the regular season came to a close. Apparently, his meeting with team doctors went well, as he's slated to probably make his return Sunday. More information on his status should arrive following the team's morning shootaround.
