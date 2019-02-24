Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Probable vs. Houston

Bembry is probable for Monday's game against Houston due to a left quad contusion, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Bembry evidently picked up the injury sometime over the last couple games, but he's expected to play through the issue. Since moving to the bench at the beginning of February, he's averaging just 4.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in nine contests.