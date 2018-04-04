Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Probable vs. Miami

Bembry (abdominal) is probable for Wednesday's contest against the Heat, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Bembry has played two straight games since returning from an abdominal injury, averaging 5.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steal in 15.5 minutes. He's apparently dealing with some lingering soreness, however, and there's a slight chance he'll end up sidelined Wednesday. More word on his status should arrive as the team continues to go through activities leading up to tipoff.