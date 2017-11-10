Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Progresses to dribbling, mid-range jumpers
Bembry (wrist) has progressed to dribbling and taking mid-range jumpers. Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta-Journal Constitution reports.
Bembry was seen taking layups at Wednesday's practice, so he's continuing to make progress. He also notes his next step is to start taking threes. While there's still uncertainty about his return date, there seems to be a solid chance he'll see rotational minutes once he's back, considering the lack of overall talent on Atlanta's roster. In his one appearance this season, he played 18 minutes.
More News
