Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Provides spark off bench

Bembry finished with 18 points (8-12 FG, 0-1 3PT, 2-6 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 28 minutes Thursday in the Hawks' 106-97 loss to the Heat.

Bembry flirted with a triple-double but finished two assists shy. Despite the result, Bembry's performance was encouraging and should lead to more opportunities down the road, especially with Trae Young nursing an ankle injury, but Bembry needs to take better care of the ball after committing a game-high four turnovers in the loss.