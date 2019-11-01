Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Provides spark off bench
Bembry finished with 18 points (8-12 FG, 0-1 3PT, 2-6 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 28 minutes Thursday in the Hawks' 106-97 loss to the Heat.
Bembry flirted with a triple-double but finished two assists shy. Despite the result, Bembry's performance was encouraging and should lead to more opportunities down the road, especially with Trae Young nursing an ankle injury, but Bembry needs to take better care of the ball after committing a game-high four turnovers in the loss.
More News
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Could be in line for start•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Starts second half Tuesday•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Starting again•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Leading scorer off bench•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Full stat line in OT win•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: 18 points, four steals in win•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.