Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Questionable Monday
Bembry (abdomen) is considered questionable for Monday's game against Charlotte, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Bembry continues to nurse a long-term injury, which has kept him out of action since Jan. 20. He's been questionable for the last few games, however, so a return may not be far off.
More News
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.