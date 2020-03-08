Play

Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Questionable Monday

Bembry (abdomen) is considered questionable for Monday's game against Charlotte, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Bembry continues to nurse a long-term injury, which has kept him out of action since Jan. 20. He's been questionable for the last few games, however, so a return may not be far off.

