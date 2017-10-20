Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Questionable vs. Hornets
Bembry is questionable to play in Friday's game against the Hornets due to a right wrist contusion, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.
Given Bembry's last-minute addition to the Hawks' injury report, he'll likely be a game-time decision for Friday's contest. Chances are the injury isn't too serious, but if he is ruled out, Luke Babbitt could see more minutes off the bench for Atlanta.
