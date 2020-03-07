Play

Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Questionable vs. Memphis

Bembry (abdomen) is listed as questionable for Saturday's action against the Grizzlies.

It seems like Bembry is close to making a return, but we probably won't get a confirmation on his status until closer to tipoff. He's been out since Jan. 22 and would presumably be on a minutes limit once he returns.

More News
Our Latest Stories