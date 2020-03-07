Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Questionable vs. Memphis
Bembry (abdomen) is listed as questionable for Saturday's action against the Grizzlies.
It seems like Bembry is close to making a return, but we probably won't get a confirmation on his status until closer to tipoff. He's been out since Jan. 22 and would presumably be on a minutes limit once he returns.
More News
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.