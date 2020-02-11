Play

Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Questionable Wednesday

Bembry (hand) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Cavs, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Bembry hasn't played in nearly a month, but there's a chance he'll be able to return to active status before the All-Star break. Even if that is ultimately the case, Bembry likely wouldn't be much of a fantasy factor.

