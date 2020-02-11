Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Questionable Wednesday
Bembry (hand) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Cavs, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Bembry hasn't played in nearly a month, but there's a chance he'll be able to return to active status before the All-Star break. Even if that is ultimately the case, Bembry likely wouldn't be much of a fantasy factor.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...