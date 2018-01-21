Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Recalled from G-League
Bembry was recalled from the G-League on Sunday, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Bembry continues to work his way back from a groin injury, though it appears he could potentially be hitting the latter stages of his recovery considering this most recent rehab stint with the Hawks' G-League affiliate. There still doesn't seem to be a concrete timetable for a return and even when he's cleared to play, Bembry will merely add some depth on the wing.
