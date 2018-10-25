Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Records double-double off bench in win

Bembry recorded 11 points (4-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 16 rebounds, five assists, two steals and a blocked shot across 29 minutes in Wednesday's 11-104 win over the Mavericks.

If Bembry finds enough minutes, he's certainly capable of putting up nights like this one despite serving backup duties for Kent Bazemore and Taurean Prince. The 23-year-old St. Joesph's product only played in 26 games last season after being plagued with numerous injuries. Although he's shown flashes of potential, he's yet to earn significant minutes with Atlanta. With John Collins (ankle) and Justin Anderson (leg) both on the bench. He's versatile enough to play the two, three and sometimes the four in a small-ball lineup, and warrants a closer look as the team settles on a more consistent rotation.