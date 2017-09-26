Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Recovery ahead of schedule

Bembry (tricep) expects to ready before the start of the regular season, Peachtree Hoops reports.

Initially ruled out four-to-six weeks with a strained right tricep, Bembry's status for the start of the regular season was in question. Accoring to Bembry, the injury is "getting better way faster than I thought it would be" and he is "definitely looking forward to being ready before the season actually starts." While he hasn't been cleared for contact yet, the second-year player expects to begin practicing this week. With the Hawks losing depth at the wing this offseason, Bembry could see an increased role this season.