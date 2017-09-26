Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Recovery ahead of schedule
Bembry (tricep) expects to ready before the start of the regular season, Peachtree Hoops reports.
Initially ruled out four-to-six weeks with a strained right tricep, Bembry's status for the start of the regular season was in question. Accoring to Bembry, the injury is "getting better way faster than I thought it would be" and he is "definitely looking forward to being ready before the season actually starts." While he hasn't been cleared for contact yet, the second-year player expects to begin practicing this week. With the Hawks losing depth at the wing this offseason, Bembry could see an increased role this season.
More News
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Out four-to-six weeks with tricep strain•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Will start at shooting guard Wednesday•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Recalled from D-League•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Assigned to D-League•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Ruled out Monday•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Matches career high with three dimes Wednesday•
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...
-
Small forward: Durant, LeBron still rule
There's plenty of elite talent at the small forward position, and you want to make sure you...