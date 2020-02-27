Play

Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Remains out Friday

Bembry (abdomen) will not play Friday against the Nets, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Bembry hasn't played since Jan. 20 due to an abdominal injury, a trend that will continue Friday against Brooklyn. With the Hawks playing a back-to-back set, it wouldn't be surprising if Bembry remained sidelined for Saturday's game against Portland.

