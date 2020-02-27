Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Remains out Friday
Bembry (abdomen) will not play Friday against the Nets, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Bembry hasn't played since Jan. 20 due to an abdominal injury, a trend that will continue Friday against Brooklyn. With the Hawks playing a back-to-back set, it wouldn't be surprising if Bembry remained sidelined for Saturday's game against Portland.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...