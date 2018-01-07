Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Remains out Sunday
Bembry (groin) will not play in Sunday's game against the Lakers.
Bembry will miss his second consecutive game with a groin strain after being recalled from the G League on Friday. The 23-year-old hasn't seen the floor in an NBA contest since Dec. 22. It's currently unclear if he'll be able to suit up for Monday's game against the Clippers.
