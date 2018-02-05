Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Remains out Tuesday
Bembry has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
The last update on Bembry came a week ago when coach Mike Budenholzer said the wing was making progress, but it is still unclear exactly when he will be able to return to the hardwood. There's been no report of Bembry being able to return to practice yet, and he'll likely need to log at least a couple full sessions before he can be medically cleared to play.
