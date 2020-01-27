Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Remains out
Bembry (hand) will not play Tuesday against the Raptors, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Bembry will miss a fourth straight game as he nurses a right hand injury. His next chance to play will come Thursday against the Sixers.
