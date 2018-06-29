Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Ruled out for summer league
Bembry (wrist) said Friday that he has not been medically cleared and will not play in summer league, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
While Bembry was announced as part of the team's summer league roster, he'll be unable to participate in the games without medical clearance. Bembry fractured his right wrist back in April and was given a timetable of 4-to-6 weeks, but it looks like that recovery time will extend well into the summer.
More News
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Playing in summer league•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Out 4-to-6 weeks with fractured wrist•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Falls flat in start•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Starting Friday•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Won't play Friday•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Will play Friday vs. Wizards•
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...