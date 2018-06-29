Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Ruled out for summer league

Bembry (wrist) said Friday that he has not been medically cleared and will not play in summer league, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

While Bembry was announced as part of the team's summer league roster, he'll be unable to participate in the games without medical clearance. Bembry fractured his right wrist back in April and was given a timetable of 4-to-6 weeks, but it looks like that recovery time will extend well into the summer.