Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Ruled out for Tuesday

Bembry (abdomen) will not play Tuesday against the Jazz, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Tuesday will mark the eleventh straight absence for Bembry, who continues to deal with an abdominal strain. There hasn't been any indication on the severity of the strain, so he should be considered day-to-day at this point. His next opportunity to return would be Thursday against the Kings.

