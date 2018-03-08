Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Ruled out Friday

Bembry (abdomen) will remain out for Friday's game against the Pacers.

Bembry has been sidelined for roughly a week and a half now and doesn't appear to have any sort of timetable for his return. The former first-round pick will continue to be evaluated on a day-to-day basis moving forward, but there's a realistic chance he sits out again Sunday against the Bulls. Until Bembry is back to practicing, a return shouldn't be considered forthcoming.