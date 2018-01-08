Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Ruled out Monday

Bembry (groin) will not play Monday against the Clippers.

Bembry continues to nurse a strained groin, which has kept him out of the last seven contests. The second-year wing has bounced between the Hawks and the G-League for much of the year, and he's not currently with the team on its road trip. Reading between the lines, that implies that Bembry likely won't play Wednesday in Denver but could be back for Friday's home matchup with the Nets.