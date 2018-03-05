Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Ruled out Tuesday
Bembry (abdomen) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Raptors.
Bembry is set to miss a fifth straight game and the Hawks haven't provided any sort of timetable for his return, so he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis moving forward. That said, the Hawks don't play again until Friday against the Pacers, which should give Bembry another three days to potentially make a full recovery. For now, consider him questionable for that contest.
