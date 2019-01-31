Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Scores 11 points in loss
Bembry finished with 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 135-113 loss to the Kings.
Bembry saw the least amount of playing time among the starting five, with reserve forwards Taurean Prince and Omari Spellman both earning more minutes. The blowout nature of the game and return of Kent Bazemore (ankle), who had missed the last 14 games, may have played a part in Bembry's reduced role. Barring a trade involving Bazemore or Prince, Bembry may find it difficult to continue contributing at the level we've seen from him lately.
More News
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Has just two points Saturday•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Fills up defensive categories•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Complete line in win•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Scores well in starting role•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Likely starter this week•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Will start Sunday•
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...