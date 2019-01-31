Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Scores 11 points in loss

Bembry finished with 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 135-113 loss to the Kings.

Bembry saw the least amount of playing time among the starting five, with reserve forwards Taurean Prince and Omari Spellman both earning more minutes. The blowout nature of the game and return of Kent Bazemore (ankle), who had missed the last 14 games, may have played a part in Bembry's reduced role. Barring a trade involving Bazemore or Prince, Bembry may find it difficult to continue contributing at the level we've seen from him lately.