Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Scores 11 points Wednesday

Bembry tallied 11 points, seven rebounds, and one steal in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 114-98 loss to the Wizards.

Bembry has now played at least 26 minutes in five consecutive games with mixed production from game to game. Until Taurean Prince (ankle) returns to the lineup, Bembry is going to be a major part of the rotation and while his skill set is somewhat limited, he can provide nice defensive numbers and could be streamed in across most formats if you are in need of some steals and rebounds.