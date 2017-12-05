Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Scores career-high 13 points in Wednesday's loss

Bembry tallied 13 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 27 minutes during Monday's 110-90 loss to the Nets.

Bembry finished with a career high in scoring while receiving a season high minute total and contributing in every category. The 23-year-old sophomore has reached double figures in scoring in consecutive contests after failing to score more than seven points in any of his first seven appearances this season. Bembry has also earned 20-plus minutes in four straight after zero such showings over his first seven appearances.