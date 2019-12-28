Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Scores nine points in loss
Bembry totaled nine points, two assists, one rebound and one steal in 15 minutes during Friday's 112-86 loss to Milwaukee.
Bembry was certainly not a difference-maker during Friday's loss but could find himself with a larger role moving forward. Trae Young (ankle) has already been ruled out of the Hawks' next game after re-injuring his ankle. Bembry can provide value on the defensive end but his ceiling is very limited. Those in deeper formats could grab him to see what happens, as long as you aren't dropping anyone with long-term potential.
