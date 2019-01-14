Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Scores well in starting role

Bembry tallied 18 points (7-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and one steal across 32 minutes Sunday in the Hawks' 133-114 loss to the Bucks.

Though Taurean Prince (ankle) was cleared to play after missing the previous 18 contests, he was limited to a 12-minute role off the bench in his return. That allowed Bembry to maintain his spot in the starting five, with the third-year swingman delivering strong numbers in that capacity aside from a team-high six turnovers. Prince will likely be restricted for a few more games, but with his minutes gradually expected to pick back up, Bembry's fantasy value will probably start trending downward as a result.