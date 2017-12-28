Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Sent to G-League

Bembry was assigned to the G-League Erie Bayhawks on Wednesday, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Bembry has struggled as of late, totaling just 12 points in his previous five games while not appearing in the team's past two contests altogether, so he'll head to the G-League to find his footing and get some more consistent run. In 18 games for the Hawks this season, he's averaged 4.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 17.3 minutes.