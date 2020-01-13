Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Solid all-around effort
Bembry had 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3PT), three rebounds, three assists and four steals in 22 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 108-86 loss at Brooklyn.
Bembry filled the stat sheet nicely in this contest, but he scored in double digits for the first time since Nov. 29, and he just hasn't been able to create much momentum while coming off the bench on a regular basis. As a result, Bembry doesn't have much upside outside of dynasty or deeper formats.
