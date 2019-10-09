Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Starting again

Bembry is starting at shooting guard in Wednesday's preseason game against the Magic, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

With Kevin Huerter still nursing a knee injury, Bembry will stick in the starting lineup for a second straight game. The 25-year-old was sharp in Monday's exhibition against the Pelicans, finishing with 16 points (6-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three assists, three rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 21 minutes.