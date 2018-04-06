Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Starting Friday

Correcting a previous note, Bembry will be in the starting five for Friday's contest against the Wizards, Chris Miller of NBCS Washington reports.

It was reported earlier that everyone that was inactive for the Hawks during their most recent contest would be inactive once more. However, that has not proven to be the case, as Bembry will enter the starting five after not playing Wednesday.

