Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Starting Monday
Bembry will start Monday's matchup against Golden State, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Bembry is starting over the rookie Cam Reddish on Monday. The 2016 first-round selection is currently averaging 7.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists over 20 appearances this season.
