Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Starts second half Tuesday
Bembry finished with nine points (4-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five assists, one rebound and one steal in 27 minutes Tuesday in the Hawks' 112-97 loss to the Heat.
Bembry's playing time didn't look dramatically different from what he had received in the Hawks' first three games, but what's more notable is the fact that he opened the second half with the starting unit after Trae Young (ankle) was unable to return. X-rays cleared Young of any major damage and there's hope that he may return as soon as next week, but his absence for at least Thursday's game against the Spurs could thrust Bembry into the starting five for the first time this season. Cam Reddish should also see some enhanced opportunities running the offense, but the rookie looked shaky in that capacity Tuesday, turning the ball over six times in 26 minutes.
