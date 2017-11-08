Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Taking layups at practice Wednesday

Bembry (wrist) has begun taking layups at practice, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Bembry is expected back around mid-to-late November while recovering from a fractured right wrist. While he's not projected to play a massive role for the team, his return could mean fewer minutes for the likes of Luke Babbitt, who has been averaging a career-high 18.4 minutes per game this season.