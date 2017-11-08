Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Taking layups at practice Wednesday
Bembry (wrist) has begun taking layups at practice, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Bembry is expected back around mid-to-late November while recovering from a fractured right wrist. While he's not projected to play a massive role for the team, his return could mean fewer minutes for the likes of Luke Babbitt, who has been averaging a career-high 18.4 minutes per game this season.
More News
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Out 4-to-6 weeks with fractured wrist•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Diagnosed with wrist fracture•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Questionable vs. Hornets•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Plays 19 minutes in return to lineup•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Expects to play Friday•
-
Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...