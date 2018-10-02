Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Team-high scoring total in win

Bembry (wrist) tallied 20 points (7-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 25 minutes in the Hawks' 116-102 preseason win over the Pelicans on Monday.

Bembry ended up leading the Hawks in scoring on the night in his bench role, and his minutes total was also tops on the second unit. The third-year wing boosted his numbers across the board during this second season courtesy of a near-seven-minute bump in playing time per contest as compared to his rookie season. He's slated to serve as Taurean Prince's primary backup at the three to open the season, although he can fill in t shooting guard as necessary as well.