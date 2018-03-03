Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: To remain out Sunday

Bembry (abdomen) is out for Sunday's contest against the Suns, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Bembry will miss a fourth straight contest Sunday as he continues to recover from a strained abdomen. In his stead, Malcolm Delaney and Tyler Dorsey should continue seeing expanded roles.

