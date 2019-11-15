Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Tossed early

Bembry was ejected from Thursday's game against the Suns, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. He tallied six rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal in 19 minutes.

Bembry was ejected in the third quarter, failing to score on the night. He was productive in other aspects of the game, however, crashing the boards while facilitating the basketball. The 25-year-old is averaging 8.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.4 steals through 10 matchups this year.