Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Undergoes non-surgical procedure
Bembry underwent an non-surgical procedure on his right hand for neuritis and will be re-evaluated before Sunday's game against Washington, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Bembry has already been ruled out for Friday's clash, though he could be back in action Sunday if he checks out OK before Sunday's clash. Per Kirschner, he's expected to return without restriction once he gets the green light. Vince Carter and John Collins should continue to pick up extra minutes with Bembry sidelined in Oklahoma City.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...