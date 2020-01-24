Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Undergoes non-surgical procedure

Bembry underwent an non-surgical procedure on his right hand for neuritis and will be re-evaluated before Sunday's game against Washington, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Bembry has already been ruled out for Friday's clash, though he could be back in action Sunday if he checks out OK before Sunday's clash. Per Kirschner, he's expected to return without restriction once he gets the green light. Vince Carter and John Collins should continue to pick up extra minutes with Bembry sidelined in Oklahoma City.