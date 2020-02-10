Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Unlikely to play Monday
Bembry (hand) is unlikely to play in Monday's game against Orlando, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Bembry continues to nurse an injured right hand and is unlikely to make his return in Orlando. Look for the team to provide official word on his availability closer to tipoff.
