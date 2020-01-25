Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Unlikely to play Sunday
Bembry (hand) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Wizards, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Bembry is dealing with neuritis in his right hand, and it's unlikely that he'll be ready to play as soon as Sunday. Assuming he's out, his next opportunity to play arrives Tuesday against the Raptors.
