Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Upgraded to probable Saturday

Bembry (wrist) has been upgraded to probable for Saturday's game against the Celtics, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Bembry has yet to play since the season opener while working his way back from a wrist fracture. More word on his availability should come after Saturday morning's shootaround. But, assuming he plays, he'll likely cut into the minutes of Luke Babbitt.

