Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Upgraded to probable Wednesday
Bembry (hip) has been upgraded to probable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks.
Bembry was originally questionable, so this is a good sign for his availability. Since the start of November, he's averaging 6.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.7 steals across 25.8 minutes.
