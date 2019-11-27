Play

Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Upgraded to probable Wednesday

Bembry (hip) has been upgraded to probable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks.

Bembry was originally questionable, so this is a good sign for his availability. Since the start of November, he's averaging 6.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.7 steals across 25.8 minutes.

