Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Will not play Thursday

Bembry (abdomen) will not play Thursday against the Kings, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

This will be twelve straight absences for Bembry, who is dealing with an abdominal strain. His next opportunity to play will be Friday against the Warriors and should be considered questionable for that matchup at this time.

