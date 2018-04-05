Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Will play Friday vs. Wizards

Bembry (abdominal) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Wizards, KL Chouinard of ATLand29.com reports.

Bembry sat out Wednesday game against the Heat, which was essentially an effort by coach Mike Budenholzer to get him some rest after playing in two games following an extended absence. As expected, Bembry is now slated to rejoin the lineup and could see added run with Taurean Prince (back) questionable to play Friday. Bembry logged 17 and 14 minutes, respectively, in the two games he's played since returning from injury.