Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Will play Tuesday
Bembry (abdomen) will play Tuesday against the Heat, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Bembry was probable for the contest given his return to the court Sunday after a lengthy absence over the past two months. In Sunday's win, he logged 14 minutes of action, recording four points, three rebounds and three assists. He could see slight uptick in minutes Tuesday as he works his way back from an abdominal strain.
More News
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...