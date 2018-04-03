Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Will play Tuesday

Bembry (abdomen) will play Tuesday against the Heat, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Bembry was probable for the contest given his return to the court Sunday after a lengthy absence over the past two months. In Sunday's win, he logged 14 minutes of action, recording four points, three rebounds and three assists. He could see slight uptick in minutes Tuesday as he works his way back from an abdominal strain.